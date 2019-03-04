Dr. Jeffrey Rice had a couple of reasons for wanting to open a dinosaur museum at his Doolittle Station located on Rich Highway in DuBois.
One of them, he said, was because families need some place to go that’s economical in the community.
“There’s really not enough family entertainment, to be honest,” said Rice.
His second motive is to try and promote tourism to the area.
“I’ve been working with the Clearfield County Recreation & Tourism Authority and trying to come up with ideas to keep people coming to this area and stay in the hotels and to eat at the restaurants,” said Rice, noting that he has the ideal location just off Interstate 80.
Attendance at the museum, which features an extensive collection of lifelike animatronic dinosaurs that move, breathe and growl in simulated natural settings, has been more than anticipated since its opening weekend in January, said Rice. The first weekend alone had 400-plus visitors per day.
“It’s been great every weekend. I was very surprised with the range of people. Somehow they found out about it,” Rice said. “We had people coming all the way from Ohio and from the New York border. So a lot came from quite a distance. Our dinosaurs appeal to people, they appeal to kids. And the cost is so reasonable compared to other facilities with animatronic dinosaurs.”
“Dr. Rice is an amazing man and has done so much for our community and for our county especially for tourism,” said CCRTA Executive Director Josiah Jones. “I know he (Rice) said he was hoping to get 5,000 visitors walk through those doors this year and he has already reached those numbers and more.”
Previously, the authority approved a tourism destination grant of $25,000 to the dinosaur park. The museum is currently open from noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Admission is $3, which is very reasonable considering tickets were $30 for a similar one at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh recently.
Rice said the dinosaurs were custom-made for him by a factory in China.
“The designer is actually a university professor, a paleontologist. So they’re made accurately to the way the dinosaur was,” said Rice. “I have another order in, and they’re in production. Now, those will vary a little bit. Some of the ones we are getting are, you might say, movie stars. They’ll be the first one of their kind ever produced, which will be unique.”
Rice said the 4,000-square-foot facility provides a showcase for displays featuring animatronic dinosaurs, a dinosaur skeleton representation and 10 full-sized fiberglass dinosaurs on which youngsters can ride and climb.
The exhibit also features a place to take a photo of children inside a dinosaur egg, ride a dinosaur or dig for fossils like paleontologists do. There will also be fossils that people can touch.
“It is fun and educational,” Rice said. “This is fairly unique for the area as far as a dinosaur exhibit featuring animatronic dinosaurs. These dinosaurs move and are very lifelike. They even appear to breathe.”
Children can touch a tusk from a woolly mammoth, said Rice, noting that it’s a 30,000-year-old woolly mammoth that was frozen in ice in Siberia.
“It will definitely grow. This is about half the size of what it’s going to be,” said Rice. “I have quite a few more ordered and they’ll be in this spring and summer, in the hopes that this will become one of the number one animatronic dinosaur exhibits in the United States.”
For more information, visit the website at www.doolittlestation.com.
