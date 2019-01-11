A dinosaur exhibit — a long-awaited attraction at Dr. Jeffrey Rice’s Doolittle Station located at 1295 Rich Highway in DuBois — is scheduled to open this weekend.
Doolittle’s Dinosaurs will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Rice said.
“Bring the children, bring yourself to see the more than 20 dinosaurs on display, some of which are animatronic. You will be amazed of this display as you walk through the trail,” says the Doolittle’s promotional information.
The exhibit also features a place to take a photo of children inside a dinosaur egg, ride a dinosaur or dig for fossils like the paleontologists do. There will also be fossils that people can touch.
Rice said the 4,000-square-foot facility will provide a showcase for displays featuring animatronic dinosaurs, a dinosaur skeleton representation and 10 full-sized fiberglass dinosaurs on which youngsters can ride and climb.
“It will be fun and educational,” Rice said. “This is fairly unique for the area as far as a dinosaur exhibit featuring animatronic dinosaurs. These dinosaurs will move and are very lifelike. They even appear to breathe.”
According to Rice, families have to drive long-distances to visit similar shows. He mentioned a recent one at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh where he said tickets were $30.
The cost of admission at the DuBois attraction is $3.
