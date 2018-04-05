DuBOIS — The recently held Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group’s Pot O’ Gold Antique Appraisal Fair was a big success, according to President Julie Stewart.
The event included music, food, fun and mostly antique appraisals, Stewart said.
“We had Southside Pickers, a new antique shop in downtown DuBois,” said Stewart. “We had Pat Errigo Auctioneer and Appraiser. And we had John Rossi from Ben Rossi Jewelers Jewelry and Watch Repair.”
“We had a great array of experts to look at everything and these are experts in their field and they are very knowledgeable,” she said.
Stewart said everyone who brought in items learned something about them.
“They weren’t as much wanting to know the price, they wanted to know more about their item,” Stewart said.
“All of the appraisers said there would be one item that would sort of jump out at everybody. That turned out to be a baseball uniform from the early part of the last century, so probably from the 1920s time frame,” Stewart said. It could sell for about $10,000, she said.
A man who salvages items knew that it had some value and it turns out it was from Mansfield University, Stewart said.
People from as far away as Huntington took part in the fair as well as people from St. Marys and Brookville.
Stewart estimated about 200 people attended.
