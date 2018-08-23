DuBOIS — The Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group is applying for a state facade improvement grant, according to DDRG Manager Dan Bowman.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.
“We’ll be applying for a sum of $50,000 to put towards projects in the downtown,” said Bowman at Wednesday’s Coffee and Commerce meeting at the Parkside Community Center in DuBois. “We have at least six or seven different projects to go towards storefronts.”
One of those projects includes the former First Commonwealth Bank building, located at the corner of East Long Avenue and North Brady Street, which was just purchased by Jennifer Jackson, Bowman said. Plans are to rent many of the offices on the first floor of the building for use as an entrepreneurial launch box, he said.
“Then, to the best of my knowledge, they’ll be doing kind of luxury apartments on the upper floors,” Bowman said. “She’ll be applying for at least three or four (facade grants) for that building, which will be very nice,” said Bowman.
Another storefront project includes Julie Stewart’s apartment/commercial building located on Long Avenue, next to the former Mohney Yarger Funeral Chapel. Stewart said retail space is available in her building, as well as apartments that will hopefully accommodate the influx of employees expected with the expansion of Penn Highlands Healthcare over the next three years.
“Those funds are all through the Keystone Communities Program,” Bowman said. “It’s a little bit exclusive to programs that are like ours; who are Main Street-designated programs. We’re very excited about that.”
Bowman also said a regional representative from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development visited DuBois recently.
“It was his very first time visiting DuBois,” said Bowman. “It was a great visit. We started at Luigi’s, had lunch, and then we took him on the trolley ride around town and showed him all of the fields and the hospital, and all of the new streetscapes that are going up on Main Street.”
“It was a very good visit. He had a very good time. Those are the kinds of things he does often, comes into towns and make these visits,” Bowman said. “It was good for us to get on his map because they just added Clearfield County to the central region of the DCED. We used to be in the northwest sector. We’ll put it as, we are the farthest visit he’s ever made. That was very nice for us.”
Bowman said he thinks the downtown group is on the right track toward filling vacant buildings and turning them into something that will benefit the downtown and local area.
“I think the hospital expansion is going to benefit the downtown in a dramatic way,” said Bowman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.