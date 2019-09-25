Bridesmaids and groomsmen can choose cost-friendly, stylish options when it comes to standing beside a friend or family member on their special day, local business owners say.
BridesmaidsA modern-day trend for the woman in white is considering the budget and body type of her bridesmaids, says Madison Stoltz Jenson, owner of Madison Marie Bridal in downtown DuBois.
Brides are also navigating away from traditional, cookie-cutter bridesmaids dresses, Jenson says.
These days, brides are giving their wedding party a “vibe,” style and color swatch, with each bridesmaid getting a different dress, Jenson said.
Jenson has seen more and more brides letting their ladies choose the dress best for their body type and budget, as long as it fits the color scheme, she said.
“Many are having dresses that blend well, but aren’t the same style,” Jenson said. “And, when you can pick your own dress, you can wear it again in the future.”
The maid of honor, of course, stands out a little bit more, Jenson adds.
The bridal shop offers something for everyone’s budget, right off of the rack, with bridesmaids dresses ranging from $110-$350, Jenson said, as well as seasonal styles like camouflage and short dresses that start at about $99.
When it comes to giving advice for bridesmaids, Jenson says communication is key.
“Be vocal to the bride about your budget, and find out what her expectations are,” she said. “Try to utilize things you already have. Keep in mind that it’s her day, but take care of yourself, too.”
For more information, visit Madison Marie Bridal on Facebook or call 814-375-5033.
GroomsmenLori Kriner, owner of Guzzo’s & Co. in downtown DuBois, said suits are a modern and affordable way to bring a different look to the groom’s special guys on his wedding day.
The bridal party comes into the 16 North Brady Street shop to get fitted, Kriner said, and chooses from six or seven solid-colored suit options. Print suits are also available, but may take a little longer.
Within two to three weeks, Guzzo’s should receive the suit, shirt and tie, Kriner said, for less than $200.
The suits come from a Philadelphia-based company, Kriner says. Guzzo’s & Co. can then help the groomsmen do all of the alterations necessary, and offer other items like shoes, socks and belts.
Suits can be cheaper or just about the same price as a tuxedo, Kriner says. Each just offers a different look. Some bridal parties prefer being able to customize a suit, something becoming much more popular with modern weddings. Going with a suit also tends to be a better option for the men wanting to wear the outfit a second time, rather than renting.
“Weddings have changed so much,” Kriner said. “In general, weddings are much more unique in their own way.”
Gentlemen have a wide variety of fits to choose from, such as slim, extra long and larger cuts, Kriner says. She has also had men come in requesting nice jeans or pants, with a nice vest to accompany.
“It’s all about personal preference,” Kriner said.
Guzzo’s just orders what the customers need, when they need it, Kriner said.
For more information, visit Guzzo’s & Co. on Facebook or call 814-299-7782.
Those looking for traditional tuxedo options can contact longtime DuBois bridal shop Joe’s Tux Shop at 814-371-2077 or stop in at 15 West Long Ave.