DuBOIS — Summer has started and now will the weekly Downtown DuBois Farmer’s Market.
Starting this Saturday and every Saturday throughout the summer, the Downtown DuBois Farmer’s Market will be open from 8 a.m.-11 a.m., according to Market Chairman Hans Duncan.
The market, which is located on the corner of Brady Street and Long Avenue in the Pershing parking lot next to Luigi’s Ristorante, is a long-standing and popular market, having been in town for more than 20 years, said Duncan.
There is plenty of parking all around the market and it’s known for friendly vendors and reasonable prices, he said.
The market includes fresh, seasonal produce, handmade and hand crafted goods, jellies and honey, soaps, goat milk cheese and fudge and much more.
Duncan said this week’s market will feature Peggy Gilbert, who sells goat milk products, the Clingers from Falls Creek who sell local maple syrup, and a local honey maker from Penfield.
Duncan himself will be selling fresh produce including onions, radishes, lettuce, kale and some herbs.
“As the summer continues, more vendors show up because more and more fresh produce is grown,” Duncan said.
“You aren’t going to get it any fresher than what we have at the market. Most of it is picked the day before or that day,” Duncan said. “It’s all homemade or homegrown from all local farmers and crafts people.”
He encourages the public to come out and see what the market has to offer.
New vendors are always encouraged to apply. Call 591-2570 for details and an application.
