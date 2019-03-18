Even though it’s already mid-March, the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group is all set to begin another successful year of events, according to Manager Dan Bowman.
A ‘Pot O’ Gold’ Antique and Appraisal Fair kicked off the year on Saturday at the Parkside Community Center, 120 Park Ave., DuBois.
People could bring any kind of antiques that they had at home if they wanted them appraised, said Bowman.
Antique appraisals were available for $5 per item or 3 for $10. Appraisers were Southside Pickers of DuBois, Pat Errigo Auctioneer and Appraiser, Ben Rossi Jewelers, and coin appraiser Dwayne Test.
Music, food and fun was also available at the fair.
In April, the DDRG will be co-hosting the annual Spring Magic Show at the DuBois Area Middle School from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13.
This fundraising show helps support the projects, programs and events of the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group. More information will be available in the coming weeks, Bowman said.
Downtown DuBois would also like to welcome two new board members — Dr. Scott Casteel and Candice Wexler — who are looking to expand the organization’s mission, said Bowman.
The Volunteer Reception will be held from 5:15-6:30 p.m. on April 25 at the Winkler Gallery.
The annual spring cleanup will take place at 8 a.m. on April 27, starting at the DuBois American Legion on Liberty Boulevard.
Another successful event that is becoming a staple each season is the Creative Crawl, Bowman said.
This event is organized by the Downtown Merchants Group and is a time to experience some of what the downtown has to offer, he said.
