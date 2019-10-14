DuBOIS — Businesses in downtown DuBois should soon be receiving a survey sent by the Downtown DuBois Group, according to Director Julie Stewart.
The survey seeks feedback from business owners about what they think needs to be improved and any ideas they might have to create something brand new, Stewart said at the Downtown DuBois Group’s Coffee and Commerce meeting. It was the first monthly event held since Stewart became the new director in late August.
“We think the surveys are really important because once we get them all compiled it’ll help guide our activities a little bit more,” said Stewart, noting the group’s basic mission will remain the same.
The survey states that the Downtown Group’s role in the region has been overlooked in recent years.
“We are the heart of the Tri-County Area; the literal and physical urban center,” according to the letter. “We have a great history and a great story to tell in downtown DuBois and we’re all part of it. We need to stop comparing ourselves to neighboring communities. We are unique.”
Stewart said the Downtown Group’s mission is economic development, beautification, overall downtown marketing/events, volunteer development, liaison with all levels of government and keeping the organization stable and up to standards. She said all of this is to improve and promote the business community, residential community, tourism and the city itself.
“Let’s get together and talk about these results, get a 2020 promotions/events calendar laid out and figure out how to take everything up a notch,” she said.
The Downtown Group is a tool, with teams and groups dedicated to each category.
“We can only be as good as the teams we can assemble,” Stewart said in the letter.
Stewart said the Downtown Group hopes business owners will provide their honest feedback and return the surveys as soon as possible. She noted that a digital version will be distributed as well.
StreetscapeStewart noted that the streetlight work is complete for now on West Long Avenue and thanked city officials and employees for their work on the project.
Historic markersThe Downtown Group is also planning to create a small team to work on historic markers and directional signs, new planters and trash receptacles. If interested in helping with this team, please call Stewart at 814-591-2570.
Grapes and HopsStewart said attendee feedback has been positive following September’s Grapes & Hops Tour 2019 which, she said, is a testament to the host businesses. She expressed appreciation to all of the businesses who participated, volunteers and sponsors.