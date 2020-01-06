DuBOIS — Downtown DuBois Inc. has a new location in the new North Central Pennsylvania LaunchBox, powered by Penn State DuBois, at 2 E. Long Ave., in downtown DuBois.
“This is very exciting,” said Downtown DuBois Executive Director Julie Stewart. “It’s going to be a great partnership. We’ll be able to work directly with the folks that are in charge of the LaunchBox, with the students, be able to do projects related to revitalization and business management and so forth with the student population. So we’re really excited about that.”
Stewart said Downtown DuBois was thrilled to previously share space with Parkside Community Center.
“They were very gracious to offer space to us and they were great landlords,” said Stewart. “This just makes more sense for us from a logistical standpoint and from the standpoint of working with Penn State and the business resources that they have to offer. We can work with them to do things directly with our business community, so we’re not duplicating efforts. They’re going to have a marketing class for small business, then why would we do one that’s going to be almost the same thing?”
“They have a whole entrepreneur program, where students work it as part of their curriculum,” said Stewart. “And so those students also have an interest in what we’re doing because we’re all about small business and entrepreneurs. And we’ll actually have some dedicated help from some of those students, this next semester, so that’s going to be really cool.”
Along with the new location is a new name, said Stewart.
“We’ve always been under DuBois Renaissance, which was our umbrella 501(c)(3) type of ... umbrella nonprofit. The Renaissance has kind of a broader mission than Downtown DuBois specifically, so we decided mutually that we would have our own 501(c)(3) that was dedicated exclusively to downtown revitalization. So our new name is Downtown DuBois Inc.,” said Stewart.
Also, Downtown DuBois is very close to launching a new website, she said.
“Everything will be updated and it’s going to be very user-friendly,” said Stewart. “One of the big features of the website is a very comprehensive business directory that’s organized alphabetically, of course, but also by category. But it’s a very common-sense version. I’ve seen some sites that it’s very hard to find things. This is going to be easy, user-friendly, easy for us to update when we need to.”
Stewart said the Downtown DuBois group wants to focus on the unique quality of Downtown DuBois and how they fit into the City of DuBois, as well as the greater community and the Pennsylvania Wilds.
“We really want to take advantage of that component. We’re one of the largest cities in PA Wilds. So it seems a little funny that we want to tie in with that, but it makes so much sense because we are a gateway community and we have just a lot of the features that people come to the PA Wilds for, right in our back yard,” said Stewart. “So it’s going to be a nice evolution that way.”