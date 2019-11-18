DuBOIS — The holiday season will kick off in DuBois Friday with the annual lighting of the Christmas tree during the Brighten the Night event to be held in the DuBois City Park on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage, according to Downtown DuBois Executive Director Julie Stewart.
The festivities will start at 6:30 p.m. and will also include the arrival of Santa, Christmas music, children’s crafts and refreshments, along with the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree from Olsen Tree Farm. Everyone is invited.
The next holiday event following Brighten The Night will be Small Business Saturday to be held all day on Saturday, Nov. 30, said Stewart. This will be a time for shoppers to start at their favorite shop and explore. There will be specials, caroling and beautiful window displays, in addition to extended hours and a chance to win Christmas cash, she said.
The Reitz Theater on Scribner Avenue will present Miracle on 34th Street Dec. 5-Dec. 15 (Thursday through Sunday), a timeless, classic play.
The Winkler Gallery Christmas Open House will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center in downtown DuBois. There will be a guest artist, beautiful art and decorations and live music.
Breakfast with Minnie & Mickey Mouse will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Fourth Ward Hose Co. at 250 S. Brady St., DuBois.
Elf on the Shelf will also be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, and will be revamped this year, Stewart said. It will include a Street Fair on Scribner Avenue with the Reitz Theater. Those attending will be able to get their picture taken with Santa and one of his favorite elves.
In addition, people will be able to enjoy an elf scavenger hunt, crafts and stories with Mrs. Claus at the DuBois Public Library and more. The fun will start at 1 p.m.
Then people can stay or come back for grown up holiday festivities and fun sponsored by the Zaffuto family.