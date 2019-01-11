The Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group has announced the deadline for the Hometown Heroes 2018-19 banner fundraiser program, according to DDRG Manager Dan Bowman.
The deadline for applications is Jan. 15, Bowman said.
The program serves as a tribute to recognize service men and women from the DuBois who have or are currently serving in the military, said Bowman.
“We would also like to recognize those who serve our community as an EMTs, paramedic, police or volunteer firefighters,” he said.
“It is an honor to recognize our DuBois Hometown Heroes,” said Lisa Gabler, a DDRG member who is spearheading the project. “Our military, firefighters, EMTs, police and all who service this community, past and present, are greatly appreciated. Now we can show them.”
Each individual banner will be unique and will include the honoree’s picture, name, branch of service, medallion logo with branch or service, and the sponsor’s name. The program is non-political and non-partisan.
The banners will be 18 inches wide and 36 inches high and will be located on street lights throughout the city.
The grand presentation of the banners is set for the Memorial Day time frame in 2019.
Family members and loved ones may purchase a banner themselves or obtain a sponsorship by a local business.
The cost of sponsorship is $200.
Applications are available in the DDRG office at the Parkside Community Center located at 120 W Park Ave. and The Gabler Agency – Farmers Insurance at 21 W. Long Ave. in DuBois.
Check out the Facebook page at DuBoisHometownHeroes or www.facebook.com/DuBoisHometownHeroes for an online submission form and additional information.
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 15 and will only be processed with a fully completed form, photo, proof of service and a check or money order made payable to: DuBois Renaissance Inc. Please put “Hometown Heroes” in the memo. Banner placement will be solely at the discretion of the City of DuBois.
