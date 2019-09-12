Residents of the City of DuBois who are wondering what to do with large items such as furniture and electronics may want to register for the Downtown DuBois Revitalizations Group’s sixth annual large item pickup program on Saturday.
The pickup is designed to help city residents who are unable to get their large items to the City of DuBois Dumpster Day held on the first Wednesday of each month, according to DDRG Manager Julie Stewart.
Stewart said persons added to the pickup list must be a city resident and an Advanced Disposal customer.
Volunteers with pickup trucks and lots of manpower will be collecting items starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Stewart expressed appreciation to sponsors for this project including Advanced Disposal, Hallstrom Construction, Miller Home Furniture, the U.S. Air Force recruiting office and many civic groups, businesses, individuals and churches.
However, more volunteers are needed, she said.
Those interested in having their name added to the pickup list or to volunteer are asked to call Stewart at 814-591-2570.
Items that can be picked up include furniture, appliances and wood scraps.
There is no fee for the service, but donations are appreciated and go toward revitalization efforts in downtown DuBois, said Stewart.