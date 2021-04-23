DuBOIS — Downtown DuBois, Inc. will host Springfest on Saturday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along West Long Avenue from Brady to High streets.
Organizers say there will be food, vendors, music and a children’s activity.
“It is a good way to get out, walk about and see what’s happening,” said Linda Crandall, DDI board president, said.
The event will also provide festival-goers an opportunity to visit the businesses in the downtown area, including some new businesses. Those include Unique Boutique, House to Home and Breaking Bread Homestyle Restaurant. The Queen of Tarts and Dream Catch will also be at Springfest, too.
Additionally, The Avenue West is hosting its own craft show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. just down the block from Springfest.
Springfest is also hosting a cookie baking contest. Contestants can enter their best-tasting cookie by dropping off six of the same cookies to Farmer’s Insurance, 21 W. Long Ave., by noon that day. A note with name and phone number should be attached. Cost to enter is $5. The winner will receive a $25 gift certificate.
For more information or to participate in the event, email DowntownDuBoisEvents@gmail.com or call 814-375-4769.