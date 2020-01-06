DuBOIS — Downtown DuBois Inc., formerly Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group – DuBois Renaissance Inc., has announced they have been awarded a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Keystone Communities Facade grant of $50,000.
“This has been many months of hard work getting to this point with a lot of different people,” said Downtown DuBois Executive Director Julie Stewart.
Stewart said she expects anywhere from 15 to 18 buildings in the downtown to benefit from the storefront facade improvement grant.
“These are $5,000 maximum matching grants, so your project can be $10,000, but we would only fund half of it, which would be 5,000,” said Stewart.
Stewart said Downtown DuBois is planning workshops which will inform businesses on how to apply and complete applications and review the requirements to receive a matching grant.
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced 42 revitalization projects would get $5 million in new funding.
Other Clearfield County awards include:
- Clearfield Revitalization Corp. was awarded $50,000 to continue the facade improvement program in the designated Keystone Main Street District of Clearfield, benefiting at least 10 storefronts.
- Coalport Streetscape Committee was granted $50,000 to implement a facade improvement program in Coalport, benefiting at least 10 storefronts.
In Elk County, St. Marys was awarded $50,000 for a façade grant program focused on the downtown area and State Route 255, benefiting at least 10 storefronts.
“These projects will better the lives of thousands of Pennsylvanians through infrastructure, beautification, and quality of life improvements in cities and towns across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “These projects complement the priorities set forth by the administration to improve infrastructure and communities across the commonwealth, but pales in comparison to the improvements that could be made through Restore Pennsylvania.”
Administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), the Keystone Communities program is designed to support local initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and communities, foster effective public-private partnerships, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.
“Supporting initiatives that encourage revitalization and business development in our communities is critically important to the economic prosperity of Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin. “The Keystone Communities program is so vital to improving people’s lives, pushing our business sector forward, and growing Pennsylvania’s economy.”
Since January 2015, the Wolf Administration has approved more than $27 million through the Keystone Communities program to fund hundreds of projects statewide, including façade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts.