DuBOIS — One of the biggest fundraisers for the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group will be coming in January, said DDRG Manager Dan Bowman at Wednesday’s Coffee and Commerce held at the Parkside Community Center.
The Media Auction, which was rescheduled from November to January, will be held Jan. 10 at Luigi’s Villa in DuBois.
“It’s a big part of what we do to stay sustainable,” said Bowman. “Within the first five years of the program, it was all grant-funded from the state, and after that, we were required to be funded on our own. We are one of a very few who have been able to do that without an outside budget.”
For example, Bowman said Ridgway’s Main Street Program, has six different factories and companies that feed into their budget.
“We solely raise our own funds for our budget every year. So this is probably our biggest ... one of our two biggest fundraisers,” Bowman said.
The Media Auction specifically is geared to help local business owners with advertising and marketing efforts for the coming year and offers businesses the opportunity to introduce products and services to a wide new customer base. There will be a live auction for businesses and organizations to purchase advertising at a discount. In the past, more than $30,000 of advertising and media packages have been available. Starting bids for these packages begin around 10-15 percent.
There will be also be a silent auction for other packages.
The purchase of advertising packages during the event is tax-deductible.
All proceeds will benefit the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group and its efforts to beautify and drive commerce in the downtown district.
More information about the event will be released within the next couple of weeks, he said.
For more information, call 371-3064 for more information.
Town Hall meeting
Also for the new year, the DDRG plans to host a Town Hall meeting.
“We don’t have a date set, but it should be early in the year, somewhere between February and March,” Bowman said. “That will hopefully allow us to work off the bank building renovations. I know last year they had a Town Hall event before I was hired, which was based off of the opening of the new Sheetz. So we’re looking forward to that.”
Volunteer luncheon
The beginning of the year also marks the time when the DDRG holds its volunteer luncheon and reception, at which an award is presented to the Volunteer of the Year, Bowman said.
“We’re looking forward to the future of the group as we get through this year and I continue to push through these holiday events,” Bowman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.