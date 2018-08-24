DuBOIS — Hometown hero banners are in the works for downtown DuBois.
At Wednesday’s Coffee and Commerce meeting, Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group Manager Dan Bowman said the organization is planning to launch this project very soon. Lisa Gabler, a Downtown DuBois board member, is spearheading the effort.
“The banners can feature individuals who are first responders or veterans,” Bowman said. “It will be sponsored by either families or businesses, and they will be displayed on all the new light posts going up in the downtown. I know we can sell at least 100 because we have a whole map of all the light posts and all the flags that are going up.”
With the Streetscape on Main Street, too, those light posts will have flags as well, he said.
“That is something that we’re looking forward to, not only as a fundraiser for us, but to change out some of those flags that have been up for a very long time,” Bowman said.
The banners will say, “DuBois Heroes,” there will be a spot for a picture of the local hero and it will also state that it is being sponsored by a family or certain business. Or, perhaps, he said, fire departments may buy them, and it could say, “sponsored by Sandy Hose Co.,” for example.
“I think it will be something very good for our community, just being able to display all the pride that we have in this town,” Bowman said. “Because sometimes that goes unsaid in some aspects, so that’s something that we’re very excited about. And I know we’re a little bit behind on the trend because you go through a lot of communities and you see them. But we have much space to display them.”
Bowman said he does not yet know what the cost will be. More details on the project are expected soon.
Town Hall meeting
The Downtown DuBois group is also planning to hold a Town Hall meeting soon, tentatively in October.
“We haven’t really set a date for that yet,” Bowman said. However, the meeting will focus on revealing details toward the organization’s strategic planning for the next five years.
The meeting will provide a forum for people to ask questions of the DDRG and city officials.
“It will give us some quality feedback from those in the community who’d like to be there and ask some questions about what we do and what we’re looking forward to doing here,” Bowman said.
