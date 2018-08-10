DuBOIS — DuBois City residents who are wondering what to do with large items such as furniture and electronics will want to register for the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group’s fifth annual large item pickup program on Saturday, Aug. 18.
“This event is a community service to help DuBois City residents to remove items they can’t move themselves due to physical limitations or no vehicle,” said DDRG Manager Dan Bowman.
“This is a volunteer effort that includes people with pickup trucks and other volunteers who go to registered homes or businesses to pick up items,” Bowman said.
The goal, according to group organizers, is to help city residents and to keep the exteriors of properties free of debris.
Items that can be picked up include furniture, appliances and wood scraps.
Residents are reminded that this program is for City of DuBois addresses only and they must be Advanced Disposal customers.
There is no fee to participate, but cash donations will be accepted to help with ongoing revitalization work in downtown DuBois.
To register, please call 591-2570.
