DuBOIS — Downtown DuBois will host the third annual “Pot o’ Gold Antique Appraisal Fair” on Saturday, March 21. The event is similar to the popular Antique Road Show on PBS, according to Executive Director Julie Stewart.
Organizers are expanding the Pot o’Gold concept for several days with different things going on, said Stewart.
This year, the event has a new location — the North Central Pennsylvania LaunchBox powered by Penn State DuBois, which is next to Aegis Coffee in the former First Commonwealth Bank building at 2 E. Long Ave., DuBois.
Stewart said the Appraisal Fair is part of five days of fun from March 17-21, with a Pot o’ Gold Scavenger Hunt contest all days, window displays, photos with special Leprechauns and backdrops on Saturday, March 21. There will also be sales and specials at many of the downtown businesses and restaurants.
According to Stewart, the Appraisal Fair wouldn’t be possible without the appraisers themselves donating their time to work the event, which brings visitors from throughout the region.
“The idea was spearheaded by Southside Pickers in DuBois and quickly got the support of Pat Errigo Auctioneer, John Rossi of Ben Rossi Jewelers and Duane Test; a coin expert,” said Stewart. “The experts mentioned there is always something special that comes out of these fairs.”
Stewart said the first year there was a baseball uniform from Mansfield University from 1917, while the second year included several unique DuBois Brewery items.
“The group can’t wait to see what items come through the door this year,” said Stewart. She noted that the public is invited to check out what is brought to the fair.
The Appraisal Fair cost is $5 per item or three items for $10 and proceeds will help support Downtown DuBois projects and programs.
For those who attend the fair, they can also enjoy the fun of the Scavenger Hunt by stopping at least 10 places between March 17-21 to find the Pot o’ Gold at each place, write where they found the item between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 21. There will also be the chance to win a $150 gift certificate from the participating downtown business of the winner’s choice. For more information, St. Patrick’s Week promotions, call (814) 375-4769 or check the Downtown DuBois Facebook page.