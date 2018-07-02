DuBOIS — Winkler Gallery of Fine Arts of DuBois has finished renovating its education center, aiming to offer creative energy and artistic outlets to youth and the community as a whole.
President of the Board of Directors Craig Inzana said they just finished renovating the Winkler Education Center, which is located across the street from the gallery above Planet Bike in downtown DuBois.
The center offers children’s art classes on weekends, currently taught by two local artists, and regular workshops as well.
The Winkler Fine Art Gallery has been officially a nonprofit organization for two years now, focused on giving local artists and teachers a platform to showcase their work and educate people on the arts. It also is the scene of regular events and fundraisers.
Founder Perry Winkler is involved in schools and education.
“Painting and drawing is difficult, but kids enjoy the class because it’s fun,” Inzana said. “And they learn the value of hard work, building those skills and seeing the final product.”
Classes are held for both younger and older youth groups, whereas workshops are for people 14 and older. They are open to anyone teaching classes at the education center, Inzana said.
“We saw a need to start it to supplement art being taken out of schools,” he said. “We are hoping to develop both students and teachers through the education center.”
Art and creative thinking come in many forms, too, Inzana said. A variety of sessions on different topics have been held there, such as a songwriting workshop taught by a Clarion University graduate at the beginning of May. The Northern Appalachian Film Collective (NAFCO) also held a workshop this summer.
The gallery currently features the work of 22 artists, Inzana said. A particular artist is debuted during “First Friday” events. Pieces of their work collection are front and center in the gallery the first Friday of every month. Steve Hindman will be featured this Friday, July 6.
“People are much more familiar with the gallery over the past year than they were before,” he said. “People can come up and talk to the artists, and it makes the gallery much more accessible to people.”
Both old-fashioned and new art enthusiasts’ work are on display, offering a wide variety and range of interests. Some artists are just trying to get their work out into the art world, whereas others may be retired but want to stay involved, Inzana said.
Also staged are student art shows and receptions, such as the Jeff Tech Student Art Showcase Reception that was held in April.
“It’s been cool to see students create artwork that they realize someone could buy, something they realize they can make money off of,” Inzana said.
Inzana himself has been everything from a painter and filmmaker to the professional digital marketer that he is now. Being involved in art also is useful for adults, because they can use it to keep recreating themselves in different ways.
For more information, visit www.winklergallery.org or call 814-375-5824.
