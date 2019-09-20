ST. MARYS — The downtown event park, which is being built behind the Depot Street parking garage, has moved forward with the delivery of the walking bridge.
The walking bride will allow pedestrians to walk from Depot Street, across Elk Creek to Brusselles Street. The bridge will be placed over Elk Creek once abutments are installed.
The project’s estimated date of completion is the end of October.
The bridge is designed to look worn and give the impression of “classical bridges of the past.” Its rusted finish and weathered steel offer a similar aesthetic seen in walking bridges in DuBois.
The downtown park has been designed with space for 10-by-10 tents that could line the walking path, making it ideal for annual celebrations such as the Bavarian Fall Fest and other community events. The work is being done by Kane Lawn and Garden, with W&W and Sons Contracting unloading the walking bridge Sept. 18.