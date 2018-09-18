DuBOIS — Crafters will have the chance to make a “gourdgeous” fall wreath next week in downtown DuBois.
For 33 years, Brady Street Florist in DuBois has been creating flower arrangements for just about every occasion — holidays, birthdays, parties, weddings and seasonal occasions — but more than that, it’s an outlet for local crafters and friends looking to get together.
Owner and DuBois native Jenn Jackson has been hosting wreath and decor-making classes for five years, she said.
A “Wine and Design” class will be held Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 6-8 p.m. at the downtown location, 44 North Brady Street.
This is her 27th holiday season working at the downtown shop, Jackson said, and she has owned the store for 24 years.
Part of the excitement when it comes to fall is the décor, Jackson says, are the orange, red and yellow-colored wreaths hanging from everyone’s front door.
“People love to decorate for fall and Christmas,” she said. “People can take these items home or give them as homemade gifts.”
One woman takes the classes and donates what she makes for charity event door prizes, Jackson said.
“At the end, it’s a beautiful door piece they can take home and keep for years,” she said.
Jackson provides all the materials for the class, as well as personal instruction. Anyone can take the class, whether they’ve made something like this before or not. Jackson teaches the participants how to make the product their own.
“I think, now, it’s a DIY (do-it-yourself) society,” she said. “We are known for unique arrangements — these aren’t a basic decoration you’ll find a craft store. I give step-by-step instruction to help make them unique.
“I think that’s why people like coming to the classes here.”
The people who have never made a wreath before tend to be some of her favorites, Jackson says, because they usually walk out of the shop amazed at the craft they’ve accomplished.
She also does private craft classes, for parties, book clubs and church groups, and she recently held a class at the DuBois Village, Jackson said.
“You don’t have to be a crafter or have any skill,” she said. “You can show people the little tips and tricks.”
She also offers Christmas classes, in which participants can make several decor items that all match, Jackson says.
Craft classes and making something beautiful of their own also can be therapeutic for people — something for them to do in the evening, where they can relax and enjoy time with friends, Jackson says.
She will be hosting a “Pumpkin Succulent” class in mid October as well, which has been a very popular forum in the past, Jackson said. Terrariums and succulents are all over Pinterest, and have been a popular theme among crafters and decorators.
For more information, visit the BSF Facebook page or www.bradystreetflorist.com.
