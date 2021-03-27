DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes Dr. Allen Samuels, board-certified rheumatologist, to its medical staff.
Samuels joins the team at Penn Highlands Rheumatology, located at 145 Hospital Ave., Suite 312, in DuBois.
Dr. Samuels is a highly experienced rheumatologist with more than 30 years of experience treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that affect the joints, muscles, bones, tendons and ligaments and metabolic bone disease. Dr. Samuels and the team at Penn Highlands are here with state-of-the-art care for a wide variety of rheumatologic diseases.
Common treatments and procedures include bursitis, gout, inflammatory myopathies, joint infections, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, spinal stenosis, tendinitis, systemic lupus, spondyloarthropathies, psoriatic arthritis and systemic-limited lupus.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Dr. Samuels practiced at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg, Lehigh Valley Hospital and Health Network in Allentown, St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem, Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington, Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh and St. Margaret Memorial Hospital in Pittsburgh. He has also served as an adjunct clinical assistant professor at Temple University Hospital, full-time faculty member at Albert Einstein Medical Center and clinical instructor at Montefiore Hospital-UPMC in Pittsburgh.
Dr. Samuels graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Montefiore Hospital at the University of Pittsburgh and a fellowship in rheumatology at Temple University in Philadelphia. He is a member of the American College of Physicians/American Society of Internal Medicine, American College of Rheumatology and Pennsylvania Medical Society.
Dr. Samuels is now accepting new patients. For scheduling or more information, call 814-375-2005 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.