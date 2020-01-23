DuBOIS — Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the most common diagnosis seen in pulmonary clinics and typically comes from smoking, said Dr. Sandeep Bansal, medical director of The Lung Center and Intensive Care Services at Penn Highlands.
“Demographics wise, or population wise, there are anywhere between, I would say 10 to 20 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with COPD,” said Bansal. “There is a large population that’s undiagnosed. There’s still a social taboo that it’s smoking-related, so people don’t like to come out and say that I’m having these symptoms. These symptoms are often under-recognized and so a lot of times these patients will come to the ER with shortness of breath or they can’t breathe, exercise abilities are compromised, and that’s when they find out they actually have COPD.”
The typical patient with COPD is 50 years of age or older and smoked at least 10 to 20 pack years, which is one pack of cigarettes a day for 10 years or 20 years, he said. The common symptoms for COPD are shortness of breath and exercise limitation.
There are several treatments for COPD, and there has been a lot of advancement, mostly around the medical treatment of COPD, said Bansal.
“The way I design COPD treatment is we follow this three-prong approach. One part of the treatment is a medical and surgical treatment,” he said. “Under the medical treatment, that would be inhalers, certain types of medications, oxygen, pulmonary rehab, which is the exercise program. And under the surgical treatments, that would be lung transplant, which is done in the most advanced stages of COPD, and lung volume reduction surgery, which is, that’s how it was done historically. Lung volume reduction, which means that a surgeon will go inside, open up the chest, and they take a part of the lung out.”
And now The Lung Center is thrilled to be able to offer this new treatment FDA-approved bronchoscopic treatment that achieves the same result as a surgical lung volume reduction “but we no longer have to open up the patient’s chest and take out part of the lung. Now we can go inside the lung with the camera, and then we can deploy these tiny valves in the lungs to release that trapped air. This minimally invasive procedure has the potential to improve the quality of life for many emphysema sufferers in our region of Pennsylvania and beyond.”