Lundberg dentistry in Brockway has been serving generations of patients, families, and our communities for over 55 years. The dental practice was established in 1965 by Dr. Quinn L. Lundberg, Sr. His only son, Dr. Quinn L. Lundberg, Jr., joined the practice in 1991 and worked alongside his father until his passing in 1996. For the past 29 years, Dr. Lundberg has continued to care for his patients at the same location. With recent renovations and expansion, Dr. Quinn Lundberg, Jr. at this time is pleased to announce that Sean M. Sleigh, DMD will be joining his dental practice at 409 Main Street, Brockway.
Dr. Sleigh graduated in May 2020 from Temple University, Maurice H. Kornberg School of Dentistry with a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree. He graduated with honors from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in biology and also attended St. Bonaventure University. As an undergraduate, Dr. Sleigh was a member of the St. Bonaventure University baseball team, captain of University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown baseball team, and selected as a student instructor for calculus. Dr. Sleigh received various honors including Dean’s List, Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Eta Sigma Academic Honor Societies. He is a 2012 graduate of Dubois Area High School.
Dr. Lundberg and Dr. Sleigh are now scheduling new patients at 268-6614 and accept most insurances.