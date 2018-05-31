DuBOIS — While dining out of town, Dr. Jeffrey Rice ate a pizza that was made in a stone oven.
“It tasted fairly unique and I really loved it,” Rice said. “I’m a lover of pizza and it got me hooked on pizza from stone ovens.”
He decided bringing stone oven pizza would be something different for the DuBois area and something worth adding to his ever-expanding Doolittle Station located at 1295 Rich Highway in DuBois.
And that’s how Railcar Pizza — a place where custom personal pizzas are made to order — was born.
Since establishing Dr. Doolittle’s Roadside Cafe in 2000, Rice has taken pride in watching his dream grow with each passing day.
“All I ever wanted was the caboose. Then I got carried away,” Rice said with a smile.
But Rice had no idea he’d ever put a pizza restaurant in the railcar he purchased a while ago.
“Things evolved,” Rice said, noting the railcar was from a former restaurant on the south side of Pittsburgh.
“It’s the only restaurant car and we got a conversion. It took 120-foot trailers hauling it through Pittsburgh to get it here,” he laughed. “The train used to be located in the very front of Dr. Doolittle’s.”
R.J. Cielo, one of the managers at Doolittle’s Station, along with Chef Tara Tyger, loves the fact that the hand-tossed, personal-sized pizzas can be made to each individual’s taste.
“You pick the crust, the sauce, the toppings, the cheese, and then they make it for you in a wood stone oven,” Cielo said. “The oven is roughly around 600 degrees, and it takes only five minutes for the pizza to cook in the oven. And that’s the super awesome part of the wood stone.”
“I like that it’s a personal size so I can try different kinds, I don’t have to commit to a whole large pizza,” Cielo said, while tasting a just out-of-the-oven pizza made with the Neapolitan-style crust, homemade white sauce, fresh feta and mozzarella cheeses and fresh mushrooms.
A cheese pizza is $5.75, a pizza with one topping is $6.99 and $8.50 for a pizza with up to at least 21 different toppings offered.
“You can have 21 toppings on a pizza, if you want it, all for that $8.50 price,” Cielo said.
Chef Tyger, who trained in both New York and Italy, creates all the menus at the Doolittle Station and only uses fresh ingredients, said Cielo, noting that Tyger is very passionate about that fact.
And Railcar Pizza is no exception.
“The dough is always fresh, the traditional tomato Italian sauce, she buys the tomatoes and crushes them to make the sauce,” Rice said. “It’s delicious.”
“The other thing that’s unique is the spent grain, from making the beer, which is used to make the whole grain pizza crust, which is really excellent,” Cielo said. “Everybody loves that. So we’re basically recycling grains, brewing grains, to make a grain dough.”
Railcar Pizza, which also offers gluten-free pizza crust and is vegan-friendly, is located right next to another new addition to the complex, Boxcar Brew Works, where craft beer is their passion.
“I think beer, and pizza, and music are all wonderful things,” said Rice, while listening to live Latin music that can be heard in Railcar Pizza from the deck of the adjacent Boxcar Brew Works. “Having the ability to have beer, pizza and music is the perfect combination.”
And if people prefer not to have pizza, or choose to skip the beer part of the equation, but they want the atmosphere, food can be delivered from other food establishments at Dr. Doolittle Station.
Current hours at Railcar Pizza are Thursdays and Fridays from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays from noon-9 p.m. and Sundays from noon-6 p.m. They hope to expand those hours soon, according to Cielo.
For more information, visit the website located at doolittlestation.com.
