ST MARYS — The St. Marys Airport Drag Race Association made a patriotic and appreciative donation to the Crystal Fire Department last week.
Tom Catalone of the DRA said a 15-by-25-foot American flag was donated to the CFD since volunteer firemen are at each St. Marys Municipal Airport drag race throughout the summer in case of an emergency.
To show its appreciation, the association typically makes a cash donation to the CFD each year, Catalone said.
“It came up that they needed a new flag this year, so we got them one,” Catalone said.
The last drag race saw low attendance due to a bad thunderstorm with heavy rainfall, Catalone said at the St. Marys Airport Authority meeting Sept. 9. Despite the weather, racers and spectators still donated.
The last drag race of the year will be held at the SMMA Sunday, Sept. 22.