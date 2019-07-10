ST. MARYS — Tom Catalone of the Drag Race Association attended Monday’s St. Marys Airport Authority meeting Monday, presenting the authority with a $10,000 check following June’s event.
The first race, originally scheduled for Father’s Day June 16, was moved to June 23 due to rain.
Catalone said the race brought 1,242 spectators and 119 drivers took to the runway to race. About 75 percent of the income from the drag races goes to the authority.
The drag races are held in four event sessions, with the next scheduled for July 28, during the Aviation Festival Aug. 24 and Sept. 22.
“Nothing like this goes on anywhere else in the area,” Catalone said. “It’s a great way to expose the airport and let the community know it’s there, and it’s meant to be used.”
The drag races are also a chance for car enthusiasts to come and appreciate the sport. Children and family-friendly activities, vendors and food were available, too.
Authority member George Terbovich said he heard a couple of people complaining about the exhaust smoke during the truck race that day.
“People stopped what they were doing just to watch that,” responded Airport Manager Joe Kerchinski. “It’s a crowd pleaser.”
The events also provide exposure for West Wind Restaurant, which offers deck seating overlooking the races.