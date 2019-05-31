ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Airport Authority and Straub Brewery have announced this year’s drag race dates, with the first set for Father’s Day.
One of the events’ primary sponsors and organizers, Tom Catalone, said the races started in 1998, and have grown in popularity ever since. The car show ran for 10 years prior to that, and is now hosted by the Elk County Cruisers during the community’s Aviation Festival.
Last year’s first race was also held on Father’s Day and attracted more than 2,500 people, Catalone said. It averages 150 drivers from year to year. Other races will be July 28, Aug. 28 and Sept. 22.
“Nothing like this goes on anywhere else in the area,” he said. “It’s a great way to expose the airport and let the community know it’s there, and it’s meant to be used.”
Father’s Day, which is June 16, is a perfect debut day for the races, since this is a family-oriented event, Catalone said.
“It’s a great place for kids and their fathers to come and watch and be entertained,” he said.
There are also food and tasting booths and children’s activities like face painting and games. Organizers are also looking to add a “kid zone” full of activities.
Drag races are for anyone and everyone, including car enthusiasts who just like to come and see them run, Catalone said.
Catalone started racing on a strip in 1995, he said, before going to the track. He then became an advocate regarding the dangers of street racing.
“We like to get drivers off the street and get them in a controlled environment,” he said.
The rain date for the events is the following Sunday. The gates will open at 10 a.m. and races begin at noon. Admission is $10 at the gate, or $25 for five people, and $20 to race.
For more information, visit “St. Marys Airport Drag Races” on Facebook.