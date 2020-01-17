WILCOX — A 20-year-old man faces drug charges after he crashed a vehicle into a guard rail in Jones Township while allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine.
Westley Chase Hardy, 20, of Cyclone, Pennsylvania, is charged with the a possession of a controlled substance felony and three driving under the influence of a controlled substance misdemeanors, according to documents filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge James Martin Dec. 31.
Ridgway-based State Police were dispatched to an automotive accident on State Route 219 in Jones Township, Elk County, Oct. 30, where they found a vehicle stopped against the guard rail.
The driver, Hardy, had dilated pupils and was talking in a fast manner, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He told police he didn’t know why he drove off the road and hit the guard rail. Police reportedly told Hardy due to his mannerisms and dilated pupils, they believed he had used methamphetamine.
Hardy reportedly told police there might be a smoking pipe in his car. He then reportedly admitted using methamphetamine, and reportedly said there might be a pipe and empty baggies in his jacket. Police located two bags of methamphetamine in Hardy’s jacket pocket, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hardy reportedly told police he forgot the methamphetamine was in there, and he would’ve thrown the bags into the woods had he remembered.
Hardy’s blood-draw results from Penn Highlands Elk allegedly showed he had ingested methamphetamine, THC, amphetamine and benzoylecgonine.
Hardy’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at Martin’s office.