WEEDVILLE — Two pedestrians were life-flighted after a driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle and hit the Triple Nickel Distillery building in Weedville Thursday.
According to Ridgway State Police, the accident occurred as William Ginther, 87, of Kersey, was traveling south on Pennysylvania Route 255 near the Force Hotel late Thursday morning.
Ginther reportedly failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, traveling onto the shoulder of the south-bound lane and going airborne, striking the Triple Nickel Distillery building. The car also struck another car in the TND parking lot. That second car moved backward and struck pedestrians standing behind the car, according to the police report.
Ginther’s car ended up on its left side before coming to a rest outside of the TND parking lot. Ginther reportedly sustained minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Elk.
Two of the five pedestrians on the scene were airlifted to UPMC Altoona with severe injuries, according to reports.
Another pedestrian with minor injuries was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for evaluation.
The Jay Township and Penfield volunteer fire departments, Benezette and St. Marys EMS, St. Marys Auto Body and D&T Towing all assisted at the scene.