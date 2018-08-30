REYNOLDSVILLE — Racers will hit the gas for a great cause again this weekend, making laps around the track for a local family.
The season championship “Race for a Cure” night will be held Saturday at Hummingbird Speedway, located at 811 Gospel Center Road, at 7 p.m.
The “racing family” has a way of coming together to help families and racers who are in need of support, said driver Zach Garman, who also is an employee of Thunder Mountain Speedway.
“Race For a Cure” events are especially important to Garman, who lost his mother to cancer two years ago. Since then, it’s been his mission to help others in the racing community who are facing the same hardships.
A different family is recognized at each race, Garman said. People can nominate families they know, or sometimes their story is discovered through social media.
The last RFAC event, held at Thunder Mountain Speedway in July, benefited the Anderson family and their child, who had a tumor removed from his spine.
“We try to keep the races for local families, but we gladly do it for families out of state, too, who are still involved with the racing community,” Garman said.
Recently, items were collected for Hailey Anthony of Ohio, who was in a car accident when she was hit by a driver who was texting, Garman said.
“She is a big race fan who is looking for racing apparel, decals, die-cast cars and anything race related,” he said.
Caleb Hammond, an 11-year-old boy who has been battling leukemia, stopped his chemotherapy treatments to enjoy what time he has left. His wish was to have a casket covered in race decals, Garman said.
“As soon as the racing world heard about this, they sent many items his way,” he said. “After a week, they got so many decals that they made a post saying ‘We met our quota.’”
Drivers will be passing helmets around, collecting donations to help a local family with things like medical bills and traveling expenses.
“Race for a Cure events can do more than just raise money,” Garman said. “From donating decals to T-shirts, we can do a lot that will bring a smile and comfort to some race fans in and out of our area.”
Admission prices are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 10 and free for those under 6 years old. Donations are encouraged.
Any people, businesses or organizations interested in helping with RFAC can contact Scott Caltagarone at 814-771-7779. Visit the “Race for a Cure” Facebook page for additional information.
