MORRISDALE — A Morrisdale family keeps their son’s dream of racing alive through an annual go-kart fundraiser aimed at helping to grant life-changing wishes for local children.
The Sixth annual Brandon Denochick Memorial Race benefits Make-a-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, which encompasses 11 counties, including Clearfield and Jefferson.
Make-A-Wish makes it possible for children with critical illnesses to go to their dream destinations, like Disney World, or grants them a shopping spree of their choice.
Regional Manager Lindsey Herzing said Brandon’s family has been fully dedicated to carrying on his legacy and helping other youngsters who live with cancer like he did. This fundraiser has benefited the local Make-A-Wish organization since 2013.
“He had a passion for go-kart racing, and they wanted to do something for Make-A-Wish after he passed, so they created this event in his memory,” she said.
Brandon had Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare cancer usually found in the bone or soft tissue. He had wished for a shopping spree, where he was able to buy racing clothes and racing-related gear, Herzing said. He was granted that wish before he died in July of 2012.
“They (the Denochicks) are incredibly amazing people,” she said. “His mom has such a heart for our organization. She searches far and wide and starts planning for this event so early on.”
Brandon’s mother, Shelly Denochick, said they begin planning for the fundraiser early in the year, gathering community sponsors and putting together a Chinese auction with raffle baskets, a bake sale and Brandon’s memorial T-shirt fundraiser. A custom-painted memorial race helmet is awarded to the winner of the category in which Brandon raced.
Brandon’s brother, Tyler, has also participated in the go-kart event in previous years in his brother’s honor.
The community has been involved in the effort, donating items like a grill and a kayak that have been raffled, Shelly said. In addition to local individuals, businesses and organizations, even people who aren’t local and don’t personally know the family hear about the event and make contributions.
“The community has been very supportive of us, and this is our way of trying to give back to the community,” she said.
Last year, the event raised $30,000. It has generated more than $106,000 in donations over the past five years, according to a press release.
Hundreds of people come to the event just to support the cause, Shelly said. Last year, there were about 75-100 go-kart riders, and that number has trended upward each year.
The race has become a community tradition that people look forward to and enjoy, Herzing said.
“He reached and touched so many lives,” Herzing said of Brandon. “His family thought, what better way to honor his memory than to give back to Make-A-Wish, who granted his wish when he needed it most.”
The race will be held at Flat Run Speedway in Morrisdale on Saturday, June 30 at 4 p.m. Ticket prices range from $5 to $10. Doors open at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Herzing at 814-938-8888 or Shelly at 814-553-1689. Visit www.greaterpawv.wish.org.
