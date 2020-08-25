Clearfield County is one of 16 counties where a drought watch has been declared by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
The DEP asks residents in these counties to reduce their individual water use by 5 percent to 60 gallons per day, based on a statewide average of 62 gallons per person per day.
“We’re asking residents in these 16 counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
The counties where a drought watch has been declared are Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Fayette, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, Perry, and Potter, according to a news release from the department.
DEP recommends the following ways to reduce water use:
- Run water only when necessary. Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering. Use a bucket to catch the water and then reuse it to water your plants.
- Run the dishwasher and washing machine only with full loads.
- When watering your garden, be efficient and effective: Water in the evening or morning, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so you don’t waste water through evaporation.
- Check for household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.
- Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30 percent less water and 40-50 percent less energy.
- Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.
Varying localized conditions during a drought watch may lead individual water suppliers or municipalities to request more stringent conservation actions by residents. DEP is notifying all water suppliers in these counties of the need to monitor their supplies and be prepared by updating their drought contingency plans as necessary. Some public water systems have already begun voluntary and mandatory water restrictions to preserve their drinking water supplies.
In DuBois
At last week’s DuBois City Council meeting, officials asked residents to observe voluntary water use conservation.
It was reported that the water level at the reservoir is 17 inches below the spillway. Chris Nasuti, city engineer, said if the level continues to drop and is 22 inches below the spillway at the end of this month, mandatory water conservation measures will be instituted.
In Brady Township
Due to drought conditions causing low water supplies, the Brady Township/Troutville Borough Water Association implemented a conserve water mandate Monday and until further notice, according to secretary/treasurer Val Ellinger.
In Jefferson County
Officials in Jefferson County are also actively monitoring conditions, with the county currently in a moderate drought status, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services.
Director of Emergency Services Tracy W. Zents explained a moderate drought status is part of a tiered impact category that shows current drought conditions across the state.
In the current status, voluntary water conservation is requested.
“With ponds, streams and lakes being low, it also increases the changes for a spread of wildfires as conditions will allow for rapid spread,” Zents said.
The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services is asking residents not to conduct any outdoor controlled burns until further notice because current conditions are not favorable.
“Burning in drought conditions can put a lot of people at risk to include our responders,” Zents said. “It overtaxes our emergency services, especially our volunteer firefighters, when they can be prevented. We are requesting that everyone be patient and hope conditions improved quickly.”
Zents noted that a burn ban resolution may be enacted soon, according to the news release.