ST. MARYS — Addiction is a battle fought not only by individuals, but also by families and communities. Elk County lost six people to overdose deaths in 2020, according to the county coroner in January. It is essential for people facing addiction to pursue treatment.
In order to begin their recovery journey, they should figure out what is leading them to use or drink, so they can begin to develop coping mechanisms. The people in Elk County with a substance-use disorder now have the option of turning to CenClear for help.
CenClear will offer drug and alcohol outpatient and intensive outpatient services at 427 N. St. Marys Street, St. Marys. Medication Assisted Treatment will also be coming soon to this location. Referrals can be made by calling 814-834-9283 or by filling out the online referral form at www.cenclear.org.
Outpatient treatment is provided during regularly scheduled treatment sessions for one to five hours a week and can include individual, group and family sessions. Participating in outpatient addiction services also provides individuals with access to specialized groups.
All services are designed to enhance personal strengths, improve coping skills, and to assist individuals in their recovery journey.
CenClear also offers drug and alcohol outpatient services in Brookville, Clarion, Clearfield, Coalport, Huntingdon, Punxsutawney, Roaring Spring and Yeagertown.
AppointmentsThose interested in enrolling in CenClear’s addiction treatment services or referrals can be made online at https://www.cenclear.org//cms/module/selectsurvey/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=202 or by calling 814-834-9283.