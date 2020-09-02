DuBOIS — In 2019, more than 4,300 people died in Pennsylvania from an overdose. Twelve of those deaths were in Clearfield County and 10 were in Jefferson County.
On Monday, the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission observed International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose. This day, held on Aug. 31 of each year, is a globally-recognized event to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of overdose-related deaths and to spread the message that overdose is preventable. Holding this event also acknowledges the grief of those who have lost loved ones to an overdose.
CJDAC placed signs displaying the number of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania in 2019 throughout the two counties to raise awareness of this day. The purple flags that are placed with the signs represent each life lost from an overdose in that county in 2019.
In Clearfield County, they placed 12 purple flags beside the signs located in the front lawns of the DuBois City Park and the Clearfield Campus of Lock Haven University.
In Jefferson County, they placed 10 purple flags beside the sign on the lawn of the Gold Eagle Restaurant in Brookville to represent the 10 deaths attributed to overdose in Jefferson County in 2019.
Started in 2001 in Australia, IOAD was initiated by Sally J. Finn of the Salvation Army. In 2019, there were 874 International Overdose Awareness events of all kinds, held in 39 countries.
“This is our third year placing the signs,” said Prevention Supervisor Karen Orner. “We’re targeting heavily-trafficked areas. We’re figuring out ways to track it. We’re hopefully going to call PennDOT to get the traffic numbers of where we put some of them, and we’re going to try to do a survey. We hope to expand next year to have a bigger event, to raise even more awareness.”
Noting that overdose is preventable, CJDAC Case Management Director Carol Jackson discussed NARCAN, the overdose reversal drug.
“There is a standing order now that anyone who gets any kind of an opioid prescription can also ask for NARCAN without having a script from their doctor, because this standing order puts a blanket script out there so that then the pharmacy can just provide it,” said Jackson. “It is out there for anyone who gets a script for pain pills, for Suboxone, that sort of thing, they can ask at the pharmacy.”
Jackson said the Overdose Task Force just recently did a big push with pharmacy bags, where it alerts people to ask for the NARCAN and it lists some of the prescriptions.
“We are trying to get awareness out there for that,” said Jackson.
CJDAC also provides free NARCAN for the community.
“We recently gave some to a school district, probation, we help them find it,” said Jackson. “We give it free to clients and their families, and we do NARCAN trainings. We go out into the community and we can train any group that wants to be trained on how to administer the NARCAN. Then we also train our people that we see, our individuals that we work with, on how to use it and give them the NARCAN so that they have it on-hand, in case they would need it.”
Jackson said though she doesn’t know the exact amount, CJDAC has given out quite a bit of NARCAN.
“I know we just ordered 75 new boxes of it, and I think they’re pretty much almost gone,” said Jackson. “It’s very easy to use. It doesn’t hurt people if it’s not an opioid overdose. It doesn’t hurt you if it’s not, it just gets the opioid off of the brain receptor and it does nothing else to you. If somebody walks upon somebody who’s not coherent, and they administer NARCAN and it’s not an overdose, it’s okay.”
Orner noted that Act 139, David’s Law, was passed to protect people who are there with the person and are possibly using themselves.
“They’re not going to be in criminal trouble if you just stay with that person to get them help,” said Orner. “There are a few exceptions, like if you are already in the criminal justice system or on parole, but as a whole, you are not going to be prosecuted. People tend to flee and someone’s life could have been saved if someone would have just stayed there and called 911.”
It’s important to call 911 because a person might need more than one dose of NARCAN, said Jackson.
“I think one of the big things about International Overdose Awareness Day is about breaking down the stigma and helping people to be more aware of it,” said CJDAC Case Management Supervisor Tammy Binglas. “It doesn’t just happen to young people. It doesn’t just happen to addicts. Many people think that.”
“There are people who are prescribed opiate medications who will take them the wrong way, and they can easily find themselves in that situation,” said Binglas. “There are elderly people who will forget they took their medication and take it again. Overdose isn’t just something that happens to people in addiction. Children can come across medications and put them in their mouth. Overdose can happen to anyone.”
Orner noted that the International Overdose Awareness state website has a lot of resources and facts sheets.
The International Overdose Awareness state website, there are a lot of resources there, and there are fact sheets.
“They (website) will give you the signs and symptoms for different kinds of overdose,” said Orner. “If it’s depressants, it would say like, ‘Here are the signs. This is what you do.’ It’s phenomenal information for people to have. As Tammy said, it can happen to anyone. We want to reduce that stigma so that if people ... someone who’s had surgery and was on pain medications, and sometimes you’re in so much pain, you just think it’s not going to hurt to take this, this is much earlier. It can easily happen to people who have never had an addiction to anything before.”
For people to talk about that, it spreads awareness, said Orner.
“Then people go, ‘Oh, I remember so and so saying that I’d better call my doctor to see if I can take this earlier, or what else can I do because I’m in so much pain and my medication isn’t working for me,’” said Orner.
“I don’t think people know what they can take together,” said Jackson. “Sometimes you take your pain pill and then you take something else that you didn’t think about. I think there’s a lot of that that happens, too. One of the things I usually say, almost always is, regardless of how the person overdosed or why, that’s somebody’s loved one. That’s a life.”
Orner also wants people to be aware that every single police station in Clearfield and Jefferson counties have drop-off boxes for unused medication.
“When you get this medication and they give you 20 oxycodone and you use three, we don’t want those sitting around,” said Orner. “We tend to think, ‘Oh, I’m going to hold onto that for when I have a bad tooth ache,’ or for something else. That’s just an opportunity for someone to misuse those.”