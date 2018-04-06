DuBOIS — Understanding poverty will be the topic of an upcoming workshop to be presented next week in DuBois.
The Clearfield-Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission, along with the Clearfield County Collaboration and Prevention Board, will offer a workshop titled Bridges out of Poverty, Tuesday, April 10 and Wednesday, April 11, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Luigi’s Villa in DuBois. Registration is at 8:30 a.m.
“Poverty affects every area, every community,” said John S. Schuster, MSW prevention supervisor with the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission.
According to the U.S. Census, 14.1 percent of the population in Clearfield County lives in poverty. Per capita income the past 12 months from 2012-2016 is listed at $21,650. The median household income in 2016 is listed at $43,361.
In Jefferson County, 13.3 percent of the population lives in poverty. Per capita income the past 12 months from 2012-2016 is listed at $22,841. The median household income in 2016 is listed at $43,913.
In Pennsylvania, statistics show 12.9 percent of the population lives in poverty. Annual per capita income from 2012-2016 is listed at $30,137. The median household income in 2016 is listed at $54,895.
He said participants will review poverty research, examine a theory of change, and analyze poverty through the prism of the hidden rules of class, resources, family structure, and language. Throughout the training, participants will also receive specific strategies for improving outcomes of people living in poverty.
Goals at the workshop include:
- For human services staff to improve their personal skills for working with individuals in poverty.
- Improve programming, theory, and structure to better serve individuals in poverty.
- Improve Community system to better serve people in poverty.
Some of the key points will include:
- Focusing on economic environments and the relativity of economic class.
- Economic class is a continuous line, not a clear-cut distinction.
- Generational poverty and situational poverty are different.
- There are patterns within environments of economic class.
- The individuals bring with them hidden rules of the class in which they were raised.
- The more we understand how class affects us, and are open to hear how it affects others, the more effective we can be.
The workshop costs $15 and will include a catered lunch and training materials. For more information or to register by check payment, call Laura Thompson at 814-371-9002 or email: lthompson@cjdac.org. The presenter will be Jodi Pharr.
