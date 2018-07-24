DuBOIS — Drug-related charges against Douglas C. Bundy, 47, 103.5 Olive Ave., DuBois, were bound over to Clearfield County Court following a preliminary hearing Friday at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Bundy is charged with felony one dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, felony one manufacture of controlled substance, drug, device or cosmetic, and misdemeanor one possession of controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges stem from an incident which occurred at 7:22 p.m. June 12 in the area of West Weber Avenue. DuBois City Police Officer Zayne M. Rhed said, in the affidavit of probable cause, that he observed a white male sitting on a four wheeler and a white male standing next to it speaking with each other. The male on the four wheeler was identified as Bundy.
The police officer made contact with Bundy because he was operating a four wheeler on the railroad tracks, trespassing. Upon speaking with both, they stated they just met to speak with each other. The man Bundy was speaking with was told he was free to leave by the police officer.
Upon speaking with Bundy, Rhed said he observed a zipper pouch unzipped. Bundy was said to be very nervous and shaking, the affidavit said.
When asked if he had any drugs on him, Rhed stated in the affidavit that Bundy became defensive and even more nervous. At this point, Bundy was allegedly picking up the zipper pouch and was guarding it in his hands. The officer asked Bundy if he looked in the pouch, what he would find. Bundy replied, “tools.” He then handed the pouch to Rhed and told him to “look.”
Upon looking in the pouch, Rhed said he found two baggies of methamphetamine, one green glass pipe and one clear glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, one multi-colored pipe used for smoking marijuana with burnt marijuana residue, and $427 in U.S. marked bills.
When asked why he was really meeting the other man for, Bundy said he was meeting him to sell meth. He said he sold the man one-half gram of meth for $80 just before Rhed showed up, the affidavit said.
Bundy’s bail was set at $10,000, insecure.
