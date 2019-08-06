Drug charges have been filed against a DuBois man following a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On July 28, DuBois City Police charged Caleb Gabriel Miller, 22, DuBois, with a misdemeanor count of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were on patrol Feb. 28 and stopped a gray Ford Escape for a violation.
While conducting the stop, police identified the front seat passenger as Miller, who was sought on three warrants from state police. He was advised he was being detained in connection with the warrants and go out of the vehicle.
As police were searching him, a small round piece of foil containing a green leafy vegetable substance was found in his pants pocket. Police also located a small green zip lock bag containing a white crystal substance and a clear seal zip lock bag with 4:20 in green writing on the outside that contained a white crystal substance. These items were taken for evidence.
Miller was then handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car. Clearfield County Control then told officers the state police could not find warrants for Miller, who was subsequently released from custody and advised that he would receive notification of charges in the mail.
After it was sent to the Erie Crime Lab, it was determined that the clear plastic bag contained methamphetamine and weighed 0.19 grams. The green plastic bag had residue of methamphetamine.
Miller’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.