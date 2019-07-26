Drug charges have been filed against three area residents after a traffic stop in DuBois recently.
DuBois City Police have charged Jaclyn Marie Wisor, 22, 364 Beech St. Ext., with two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, one misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic violation, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Also charged in the incident, each with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, were Nicholas M. Spence, 30, 1513 S. Main St., DuBois, and Alex N. Kiesling, 25, 72 Hulse Drive, Brookville.
At 7:24 p.m. on June 20, the police were on patrol in the area of East Park Avenue and Liberty Boulevard when they saw a white Dodge sedan making a right hand turn into the Sheetz parking lot from East Park Avenue without signaling, the affidavit of probable cause stated. As police pulled in to conduct a traffic stop for the violation, the vehicle pulled into a parking spot where there was a high volume of foot and vehicular traffic. Police decided for safety reasons to wait until the vehicle left that area to conduct the stop.
The vehicle was then seen leaving Sheetz headed north on Liberty Boulevard. Police stopped the driver at the entrance to a grocery store off Liberty Boulevard, the affidavit said.
Police reportedly approached the driver, identified as Wisor, and explained the reason for the stop. A male front seat passenger was identified as Spence and the rear seat passenger was identified as Kiesling, the affidavit said. Clearfield County Control was provided the identities of the three for a warrant check.
While waiting for CCC, Wisor was asked to exit the vehicle and speak to the police at the rear of the vehicle. When asked where they were coming from, Wisor said the “Blinker Light” Sheetz. She said Spence and Kiesling asked for a ride but reportedly said she was not sure where they needed to go at that time. Police realized the front seat passenger provided them with a false first name (Matthew) and reported that to CCC. Both Spence and Kiesling reportedly were sought on active warrants, CCC reported.
The police then asked Kiesling to exit the vehicle and they explained to her that she was ought on an active warrant, the affidavit said. Before taking her into custody, police asked her if she had anything illegal. She reportedly said she had drugs in her bra and retrieved multiple empty clear plastic baggies, two blue stamp bags of suspected heroin, one empty blue stamp bag, multiple black rubber bands, one piece of foil with burn marks, and 10 off-white capsules, the affidavit said. Police also reportedly saw a blue stamp bag of heroin and one empty plastic baggie laying on the floor at her feet.
Spence then exited the vehicle and taken into custody, the affidavit said.
The police then conducted a warrantless probable cause search of the vehicle and reportedly located a white tablet with the markings 54411 and one plastic pen used as a straw laying on the floor where Spence had been seated, the affidavit said.
The police also found several empty blue stamp bags with two plastic pens used as straws in the driver door where Wisor was seated, the affidavit said. As she was taken into custody, the police asked Wisor if she had anything on her and she retrieved one clear empty plastic baggie, five empty blue stamp bags of heroin and one blue stamp bag half full of heroin from her coat pockets, the affidavit said.
In addition, a search of Wisor’s purse was conducted. In the purse, the police allegedly found three pens used as straws, one piece of foil, several clear, red and heart plastic baggies, and one clear plastic baggie containing a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine.
All of the controlled substances were mailed to the Erie Crime Lab.