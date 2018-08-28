DuBOIS — DuBois City Police have filed more drug-related charges against a 36-year-old Philadelphia man as a result of an incident which occurred at 12:52 a.m. on Aug. 22 at the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and North Park Place.
William Patrick Donnelly, 4335 Orchard St., Philadelphia, faces a felony count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of driving without a license, careless driving and operation of a vehicle without an official certificate of inspection.
In early June, Donnelly had been charged by city police with the manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia. He was allegedly found with cocaine, valued at $4,000, and methamphetamine, valued at $10,000.
According to online criminal records, the charges, filed June 1, were held over to Clearfield County Court by District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois. Donnelly had been placed in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. Confinement date ended July 18.
Regarding the new charges, Officer Garret C. Peterson stated in the affidavit of probable cause that he stopped Donnelly for a traffic violation after he saw him driving a Jeep Liberty north on Liberty Boulevard and then slamming on his brakes, sliding through the intersection with North Park Place.
While Donnelly was getting his driver’s license from his wallet, Peterson noticed a large amount of money in his wallet. When asked why he was carrying such a large amount of money, Donnelly said, “Bills man.” He later stated that the money was for his bail from previous drug charges for which he had made bail on approximately 10 days ago.
Due to erratic behavior, consistent with methamphetamine use, Peterson asked Donnelly to exit the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Asked by Peterson if he minded that he search the vehicle, Donnelly replied, “No, you can look, I ain’t got nothing.”
During the search, the police found one small plastic bag, with a bluish tint, consistently used to package drugs with a clear crystal-like substance inside that the officer believed to be methamphetamine in the rear of the vehicle under a large pile of clothing, the affidavit said. After further search, Peterson found similar small bags in the fuse box on the driver’s side of the vehicle under the steering wheel.
The total amount of cash seized was $4,948, the affidavit said.
Donnelly’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Ford’s office. He was placed in the county jail in lieu of $500,000 monetary bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.