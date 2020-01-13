JOHNSONBURG — A Kersey man faces several drug charges after police allegedly found methamphetamine and paraphernalia in his fanny pack.
Keenan McMillen, 27, of Kersey, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Dec. 31.
Ridgway-based Pennsylvania State Police knocked on the door of apartment B8 at 516 Water St. Ext. in Johnsonburg Nov. 27, attempting to locate McMillen on an active felony warrant, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman renting the apartment told officers McMillen was sleeping on the couch.
Police reportedly located McMIllen on the couch and noted that he had a fanny pack around his waist, which allegedly contained 10 empty glassine bags, a hypodermic needle, a scale, two bags containing methamphetamine, 39 white plastic capsules, a $10 bill and a Samsung Galaxy cell phone, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McMillen reportedly told police he thought all of the methamphetamine was out of his fanny pack, and he uses the plastic capsules to cut it before selling it.
A search warrant is also being sought for McMillen’s cell phone.
McMillen’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 5 at Martin’s office.