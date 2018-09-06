DuBOIS — All of the members of the DuBois Area High School marching band are directed by Drum Majors Jacquelyn Spicher and Kevin Hamby, who are the top musicians and leaders, according to band Director Melinda Swauger.
“They are selected by audition and interview. Without their leadership, the group would not be able to play cohesively, their timing would be off,” said Swauger. “These students are also expected to motivate each section to improve their overall performance and sense of teamwork as the season progresses.”
Hamby, who is a senior, said he wanted to be a Drum Major because he wanted to lead the band into a great football season, in addition to having fun and helping everyone enjoy being part of the marching band.
Hamby has been playing the alto saxophone since the fourth grade and has been a member of the band since he was a freshman.
“I think this year’s show is going to be absolutely amazing,” he said. “My favorite part about band is being able to play, do what I love, and to be with my friends. It’s enjoyable. I love band. I love music. It’s my passion.”
Also a senior, Spicher, a snare player, said one of the reasons she wanted to be a Drum Major is because it is fun to conduct.
“Since I’ve been a member for the last four years, I also wanted to help lead the band and make it better than whenever I started,” she said. “I enjoy seeing it succeed.”
In addition to performing at the home football games and one away football game, Swauger said the band will compete in five competitions this year.
“The first competition is Sept. 22 in Tyrone, and then we have a competition very close to home in Brockway on the 29th that we’re looking forward to and that starts at noon,” said Swauger. “And it’s great because that happens to be our homecoming and they’re doing the homecoming dance that night so we’re close enough that the students can get back and participate in that.”
Swauger said the musical selections from Bon Jovi will be memorized by the time the band competes.
“You see some of the students with music lyrics now, but they’re starting to get rid of them and they’re trying to force themselves to remember which is usually the best way anyway,” she said.
Commenting on some of the strengths of this year’s band, Swauger said the color guard is shaping up to be a really nice group. In addition, the low wind section has really come a long way in a year.
“To be honest, I’m really excited about the youth in this group,” Swauger said. “If you ask them to raise their hands, there are a ton of sophomores and freshman so I think the strength of the group is that we’ve had some great leadership in the upperclassman, but we’ve added so many great new members.”
Many of the students started in the fourth grade with their chosen instruments.
“Some of them pick up another instrument or two or three as they’re coming through, and they play whatever we need,” Swauger said.
The band is also preparing for its trip to Disney World in Florida in mid-April, a trip that is taken every four years.
“We march in a couple of parades there. There is an educational program that is an option, but the itinerary isn’t quite worked out yet,” Swauger said.
The trip is funded entirely through fundraising and members are currently selling band cards to help raise money.
