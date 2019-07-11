BROOKVILLE — The Brookville YMCA and Western PA CARES for Kids are teaming up again to host their 11 annual duathlon, 5K, and community walk on July 20.
The race will take place on the trails of Cook Forest State Park, starting at shelter 2 on Forest Road. About 70 people are already registered to participate. Same day registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the shelter 2 area.
The duathlon will begin at 9 a.m. with a 3.1 mile run a 12 mile bike, and end with a 2 mile run. The 5K will begin at 10 a.m. and will mainly take place on the trails through the park. The two mile walk is not timed, but is a fun way to spend the day while helping the local organization.
An awards ceremony and free lunch will take place after the events. There will also be prizes for any participants that bring donations with them. Anyone with $75 or more in donations will be eligible to pick from the top prizes available. The person that brings the most donations gets first pick of the prizes.
Western PA CARES for Kids is a non-profit organization that provides services to abused children in Clarion, Jefferson and Forest counties. They do not receive regular funding, but they try to cover as much with grant money as possible. This race is their largest fundraiser each year. The money for this helps them provide services for abused children.
Often when a child comes forward about abuse, they have to go through multiple interviews all for different organizations like the police department, Children and Youth Services, and medical personnel. At PA CARES for Kids, they are a single location for children go to give a single interview for all of these groups. The child can be talked to by a professional forensics interviewer, and watched from another room by the professionals that need to see it. It can also be recorded for later viewing if needed.
They also have specially trained nurses that perform full evaluations of children that come to them about abuse. Often children wait to come forward because they hope it will stop. This means some of the physical evidence could be healed by the time they get there. These nurses will find any lingering damages or illnesses that the children might still be suffering from.
The money and participation from the duathlon and 5K help to keep the organization running and helping abused children in the area. They welcome participants out to race with them on July 20.