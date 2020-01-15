DuBOIS — The City of DuBois will join Sandy Township in the first step to study whether the two municipalities might consolidate into one.
Earlier this month, the township supervisors voted 4-1 to ask the city if it is interested in a joint initiative.
The council voted 4-0 at its meeting Monday to explore the issue with the township. Councilman Jim Aughenbaugh was excused from the meeting.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said he and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh have a meeting next week with state officials to begin gathering information.
“This is a great first step in the right direction,” Suplizio said after the meeting. “I think it’s a good opportunity for us to get the pros and cons so voters can make an educated decision. I’m sure there are a lot of people who would like to move forward with consolidation and I’m sure there are some who don’t.”
DuBois Mayor Randy Schmidt said Tuesday he is also happy to see consolidation back on the table.
“I’m all in favor of it, it’s long overdue,” said Schmidt. “Hopefully this time we can come to an agreement where both the taxpayers of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township will reap the benefits of consolidation.”
“This meeting with the state is a first step to see if we would be able to come up with some funding to do this study on consolidation,” said Suplizio. “There are a lot of unanswered questions right now. That’s why we want to do this study.”
Suplizio commended the supervisors, particularly new Supervisor Bill Beers, for initiating taking a step to possibly move the two municipalities forward together.
“As many people know, I have not pulled any punches,” said Suplizio. “Everyone knows that I have wanted consolidation. I think it’s the best thing for the area. We have to look at it this way,” said Suplizio. “We go to church together, we go to dinner together, we play sports together, we work together and we’re friends, but yet we can’t work as one? It seems kind of ridiculous to me. I want to assure the people that if we do consolidate, the sun will come up tomorrow.”
Suplizio said people have to work through it and use their own intelligence to figure out what’s true and what’s not true.
“We cannot get caught up on all the negative things,” said Suplizio. “It’s very easy to say no. This is something that might not be easy to get done, but we have to do what’s best for the area. We need to take baby steps with this.”
And the first part of that process is for both the city and the township managers to meet with a representative from the state to assist them through the process.
“The second thing that needs to happen is we need to talk to them about funding,” said Suplizio. “We want an independent group to come in here and do this study. So we’re looking at the state to help pay for this so it helps keep the cost down for both city taxpayers and township taxpayers. And then we can let everyone know where we go from here, but obviously meeting with them first is the number one thing. We know that the study is going to take several months.”