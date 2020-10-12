FALLS CREEK — The finance committee of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority recently presented a draft of the 2021 budget for the DuBois Regional Airport to the other authority members.
Authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin discussed some highlights of the budget which includes a 3 percent increase on the airline, Southern Airways. He said this was presented to Southern Airways when bids were being accepted.
“We also had 3 percent in the rent, and we also have included the loss of income if, in fact, we do tear down the old, old hangar, Tee Hangars,” said Chamberlin, noting the airport would lose $3,500 for storage in there.
“We are looking again at a 3 percent increase in our fueling, the fueling and payment fee with Southern,” said Chamberlin.
Chamberlin said the budget projects an increase in employment costs.
“Last year, we had budgeted for 4 1/2 individuals. This year, we put that into a full-time position, so it’d be five full-time employees, which is still considerably less than what the other area airports who’s doing the same type of business is,” said Chamberlin. “So we’re still somewhat understaffed, at that. We did look at a 3 percent increase in salaries, which may be broken down differently as we move forward. We are considering a 401K package, which may absorb some of that 3 percent.”
Chamberlin also said $20,000 is budgeted for marketing in 2021.
The total income for 2021 is listed at $823,233 and expenses are listed at $1,037,660.
“This is our best estimate on what 2021 is going to look like, and we would like to present this to the county commissioners then to request funding,” said Chamberlin. “And we are looking at maybe requesting some additional funds from the counties to help make up the deficits. Again, we’re not approving a budget at this point, we’re just putting it out there for information, to make sure everybody understands where we’re at.”
Airport Manager Bob Shaffer said the budget will be discussed with both the Clearfield and Jefferson county commissioners. Final adoption of the budget would be at the January 2021 meeting once the authority finds out what the allocations from both counties will be.