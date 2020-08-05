Sandy Township
July 31, 2020
- There was a false alarm at Burger King.
- A Dunkin Donuts employee reported that the mother of a former employee was posting things about him on social media. Officers handled the situation without in incident.
- A 64-year-old man reported that he received a Visa debit card and suspicious papers stating the card is COVID relief money from the Department of Labor. Officers told the man to attempt to verify the validity of the mailing by contacting the Department of Labor and/or his bank. He was also advised to make sure his identity was not compromised.
- A 47-year-old Brockway man was waiting to turn on to Bee Line Highway from Shaffer Road, when a tractor trailer that was turning hit and severely damaged his vehicle. No injuries were reported.
- A 33-year-old Hanes Drive woman reported that she was being harassed by a 35-year-old Hanes Drive neighbor. The incident started because the 33-year-old approached the other woman’s daughter, offering to wash the lice out of her hair. Officer’s handled the situation without incident.
Aug. 1, 2020
- Officers received a report of two men arguing in the parking lot of Walmart. The men were gone prior to officer’s arrival.
- Employees of the Sandy Club turned in a fake $10 bill that was received for payment from an unknown person.
- Officers were called to Wendy’s parking lot for a report of children sitting in a parked vehicle with no seat belts on. The vehicle was gone prior to officer’s arrival.
- There was a false alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
Aug. 3, 2020
- A 24-year-old Reynoldsville woman was traveling on Oklahoma Salem Road and when she reached the stop sign at Maple Avenue was unable to stop her vehicle, causing it to hit a curb. The tire was knocked off the vehicle, rendering it disabled. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
- There was a false alarm at a warehouse on Satterlee Road.
- A man turned in a passport card that he found at Lowe’s. The owner was located, and arrangements made to return it to her.
- Officers received reports of a man lying in the DuBois Mall parking lot. The man stood up and walked away prior to officer’s arrival.
- Officers responded to a Circle Road residence for a report of a verbal altercation between a 31-year-old Bradford woman and a 28-year-old Circle Road man. Officers handled the situation without incident.
DuBois City Police
Aug. 3
- Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of DuBois Street for a possible burglary in progress. The male advised Clearfield County Control that someone was trying to gain access into his side window. Upon arrival, the male stated the person was possibly on his awning. He never witnessed anyone just shadows. The male also observed shadows in the stock yard of Kohlepps. Officers found no evidence of anyone being on the awning and found no persons in the immediate area. The male had already called 911 several times earlier in the night to report suspicious activity. The male called again stating there were people outside his residence. Police responded and found no one around his place. Neighbors confirmed that there hasn’t been anyone around.
- Officers were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy for a report of a 911 hangup. Upon arrival, the store was found not to be open. Officers spoke with an employee who was just coming to work and she called inside. They advised they had been cleaning the phones and must have accidentally called. No further action taken.
- Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and Hoover Avenue for a two vehicle accident with no injuries. Upon arrival, officers noted both vehicles were drivable and blocking two lanes of traffic. Officers requested that they move the vehicles to the DuBois Middle School parking lot to open the traffic lanes and have a safer area to complete the investigation. The first female was operating her Chrysler, traveling north on Liberty Boulevard when she looked at her phone. She did not see the traffic light change to red and continued into the intersection with Hoover Avenue. The other driver was operating her Nissan, traveling west on Hoover Avenue. She received a green signal and began driving into the intersection when she observed the Chrysler run the light. She braked quickly but the vehicle collided causing moderate damage to both. Both driver’s advised that they were not injured and refused medical attention. Officers provided both driver’s with accident information exchange sheets and cleared without further incident.
- Officers were dispatched to make contact with a female regarding a scam. She reported, she received a text from Dr. Pepper inquiring if she would put a Dr. Pepper wrap on her vehicle and the company would pay her $800 a month. She agreed to this and was sent a check for $2000. She was to cash the check and send it to the installer that was going to put the wrap on her vehicle. The installer was to be in California. The female cashed the check and touched base with who she thought was Dr. Pepper. They advised her, to send Walmart gift cards instead, making it easier to instead of using banks. She did so and sent the cards. The next day, the bank contacted her and advised it was a fraudulent check. She contacted Walmart and had tried to cancel the cards. They were able to cancel $500 but the other $1500 was already used.