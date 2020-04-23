DuBois City Police
Police received a repor
- t of a wanted male sleeping in his vehicle on South Church St. Upon arrival, the male was confirmed as Jason Brundridge and taken into custody. Brundridge was transported and he was turned over to the Clearfield County Sheriffs Department.
- Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Sheetz, located at 124 N. Brady St., to assist the ambulance with a male having a panic attack. Upon our arrival, police made contact with the male and was identified. Police advised the ambulance the scene was secure and they arrived and provided care to the male and transported him to Penn Highlands ER. His vehicle was secured. No further action was needed by this department.
- Police received a report of stolen jewelry. Investigation continues.
- Police were dispatched to 123 E. Long Ave. for the report of an assault. A male and female had an argument which resulted in the female pushing the male to the door and then the male grabbed the female. There were no visible injuries or redness.
- Police assisted the Fire Department with an outside fire possibly endangering a structure. Police arrived on scene and learned a male was burning plastic and wood. He was advised that it was to be only wood that he is allowed to burn as long as he is cooking food. He was given a warning and police cleared.
Sandy Twp. Police
April 17
- A Treasure Lake resident reported that two cars pulled in her driveway, and one of the men came to her door looking for her son who allegedly owed them money. The woman told the man her son no longer lived there, and they eventually left without incident.
- When a 22 year old resident hit her brakes on Coral Reef Road due to a deer running out in front of her vehicle the truck traveling behind her, hit her vehicle. The 49 year old driver approached her vehicle, but because she was affraid of the man, the woman did not open her window, so the man left the scene. Police were able to locate he man at his Treasure Lake Road residence. He admitted to the accident and provided police his information. Minor damage and no injuries reported.
April 18
- A 46 yea rold Hetrick Road man reported that he had loaned a vehicle to his sister in law, to drive to Williamsport. While there the woman’s, mother’s estranged 60 year old boyfriend took the vehicle without permission and drove it back to DuBois, where he parked it in the Fullington parking lot where officers located it.
- False alarm at a Treausre Lake residence.
- A Clear Run resident reported there was a strange vehicle parked in her driveway. Prior to police arrival, the woman reported it was her granddaughter.
- A 20 year old Treausure Lake man lost control of his vehicle while traveling on Bay Road causing it to travel off the road and struck and sheared off 3 birch trees, causing them to fall on the car and block both lanes of traffic. No injuries and major damage reported.
April 19
Two false alarms at Fed Ex.