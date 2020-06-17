DuBois City Police
June 12
A wallet was recovered by the city crew, in the city park and turned into police. Anyone who may have lost a wallet in the park is to contact the DuBois City police.
Officers were called to a neighbor dispute in the 300 block of Shaffer Avenue. The parties were advised to go home and no one wanted charges filed. A vehicle which was parked, blocking the alley, was towed away, as the owner did not have a license and had been drinking. There was no evidence as to how the vehicle got there.
A woman and her ex-boyfriend had a dispute over a vehicle in the 800 block of West Weber Avenue. When officers arrived, the two had worked out their problems and the police were no longer needed.
Officers responded to a trespass call in the first block of South Stockdale Street. A woman let her daughter in to her house to use the restroom and then the daughter refused to leave and was causing problems. Officers arrived and had the adult daughter leave the residence.
City officers were called to an apartment in the first block of East Long Avenue, for a report of a woman on the floor of her apartment, and possibly a man with a gun in the bathroom. Upon arrival, officers entered the apartment and located the elderly woman on the floor. She pointed toward the bathroom and stated the man had a gun. Officers checked the bathroom and the rest of the apartment and found no one there. It is believed the woman may have been hallucinating as she had been on the floor for some time.
Officers were called to Whitford Avenue for a report of a man causing a disturbance with his neighbors. When officers arrived the man was back on his property. No charges will be filed at this time.
June 13
City officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Long Avenue for a report of an overdose. A man was taken from that location by ambulance.
A man called into dispatch and reported he felt like harming himself. He was located at the city park. Officers arrived and he willingly went to Penn Highlands for an evaluation.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at the Sheetz on East DuBois Avenue. One driver was believed to be intoxicated. No one was hurt in the accident and neither vehicle needed towed. Charges are pending.
June 14
At 2:50 p.m., police were dispatched to to a business at the first block of North Main Street for a report of an alarm going off. Police arrived and determined this was a false alarm.
At 4:03 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of West Logan Avenue for an alarm going off at a business. While responding to this location, the owner of the business advised police they could cancel.
At 6:47 p.m., police assisted Clearfield Jefferson County Crisis at a residence at the first block of East Long Avenue for a patient having trouble at this location. The patient was transported by ambulance to the ER for evaluation.
At 8:56 p.m., police were dispatched to a business at the 100 block of North Main Street for a report of a man causing trouble inside the business. The man had left the business prior to police arriving.
Sandy Township Police
June 12
Officers received a report of a possible wanted person inside the DuBois Walmart. The woman was gone prior to officer’s arrival.
A 58-year-old Hanes Drive woman reported that a package that per tracking was reportedly delivered with her mail, which was also missing. Investigation continues.
A 32-year-old DuBois woman reported her estranged woman was sending her harassing messages. Officers handled the situation without incident.
A woman reported losing her wallet at Walmart.
June 13
There was a false alarm at Staples.
Officers received a report of a house broken into on Bee Line Highway. The owner of the house had gone to check on the vacant property and found a door open and the inside disheveled. There are no suspects at this time.
Walmart employees reported that a 56-year-old Maryland man failed to scan $31.19 worth of merchandise when going through the self-checkout. Charges are pending.
A Reynoldsville woman reported her daughter lost her wallet, possibly at TJ Maxx.
Hampton Inn employees reported the odor of marijuana coming from one of the guest rooms.
While attempting to turn into Save A Lot, a 66-year-old DuBois woman turned into the path of a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old DuBois woman, causing the two to collide. Minor injuries were reported and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
A 32-year-old South Eighth Street man reported that he and his 32-year-old girlfriend from New York had been arguing all day and she refused to leave. The woman left prior to officers arrival but the man told officers her was concerned for her safety, since she had sent suicidal messages to him via text message. A “be on the lookout” was put out for the woman who was eventually located and showed no signs of distress.
June 14
Officers received a report of a large black bear in Keen Trailer Court. The bear was gone prior to officer’s arrival.