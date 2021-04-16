DuBOIS — East Park Avenue from North Stockdale Street to Maple Avenue will be closed Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 20, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. each day for the water line construction project. Please use alternate routes of travel for these days.
