DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council approved a resolution authorizing the submission of its 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application at Monday’s meeting.
The city will use $249,982 of its 2020 funds and $225,018 from 2021’s to purchase a 1,500-gallons-per-minute pumper fire truck. General administrative costs including preparation of the application, the environmental review record, advertising, audit, planning and management are $54,874.
Applications are due electronically to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development by Oct. 28.
The city conducted two public hearings to determine the local needs for community development, housing, public services and economic development.
A maximum of 18 percent of the CDBG funds may be used for administrative costs.
All CDBG activities must meet one of three national objectives: Benefit low- and moderate-income persons; removal of slums and blight; and activities having an urgent need.
The city also adopted the statement of goals for the National Program for Minority and Women Business Enterprise.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio announced that the NexTier Bank ribbon cutting will be held at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the bank located on Liberty Boulevard.
The council’s next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.